Humidity on tap, storms possible this afternoon

Following a morning of scattered showers, the humidity will roll in with a chance for some thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said on Friday that the sky will be mostly cloudy, though there may be intervals of sunshine.

"Temperatures will rise well into the 80s and the dew point temperature could reach 70 degrees," Haney said.

Haney said most of the day would be dry.

"But we can't rule out the possibility of a passing shower or thunderstorm," he said.

By Friday night, however, Haney expected rain during the evening hours through Saturday afternoon.

"Some downpours could be prevalent by late [Friday] afternoon through [Friday] evening," Haney said.

Futurecast was forecasting a particularly nasty cell around 8:30 p.m.

Haney urged people to keep their eyes to the sky.

Overnight, Futurecast showed a bit of a lull.

Then, more rain could arrive by the early morning hours.

"Everything should start to clear out by early [Saturday] afternoon," Haney said. "It's the result of the remnants of Cindy making her way up into the north."

A front will push the moisture out to sea.

Highs for Saturday should be in the low-80s.

While Saturday was looking mostly wet, Haney made a bold prediction about Sunday.

"I'm putting it out there that it's going to be one of the top 10 best days of the year," he said.

Temperatures for Sunday may reach into the mid-80s.

