Residents fight against proposed solar farm in Simsbury

A controversial solar farm plan in Simsbury is facing plenty of opposition. Residents vented their frustration Thursday night at a packed town meeting.

They are angry that they have not been able to have a say in the matter.

A developer is looking to turn a 200 acre former tobacco field at Hoskins and Country Roads into a sprawling solar farm.

People who live in Simsbury are concerned that a solar farm will affect everything from properly values, to the welfare of wildlife to being unsightly.

Most who attended the meeting at Simsbury High School are in favor of clean energy to reduce fossil fuels and carbon emission.

Connecticut energy officials rejected the solar farm plan, but it is part of a regional project including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which approved the proposal.

This may not be a done deal yet. The state's citing commission must still approve the project.

"I will remain vigilant on this on behalf of my residents to make sure their voices are heard," said democratic Rep. John Hampton.

For its part, DEEP Water Wind Tobacco Valley believes it can be a better addition to Simsbury rather than something like a factory.

"I think the most important thing to understand is that solar farms make really good neighbors. They don't really make much noise. There are no lights. Not a lot of activity happens at solar farms," said DEEP Water Wind Tobacco Valley CEO Jeff Grybowski.

The project is being submitted before a new law will go into effect that would put more power back in the hands of local municipalities.

If the solar farm is not blocked construction would begin in early 2018.

