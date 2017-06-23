Spieth remains atop the leaderboard after completing round 2

Rory McIllroy shot a 67 after day 1 of the Travelers Championship. (WFSB)

Crowds gathered early for Friday's round at the Travelers Championship. (@TravelersChamp photo)

Jordan Spieth continued to lead the Travelers Championship on Friday.

Tournament officials he is 1-under 69 after he finished the second round.

He's -8 for the tournament.

He teed off at 8 a.m.

Spieth, who is competing in a stacked field with the likes of Rory McIllroy, Jason Day and Bubba Watson, shot a 63 on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

However, it was Madison-native Brett Stegmaeir and Johnson Wagner who were hot on Spieth's tail. Both shot a 64 during the opening day of the competition.

McIllroy shot a 67. Day, a 72.

The tournament continued on Friday with the first tee hitting off at 7 a.m.

Big crowds showed up for the opening round on Thursday and the same was said about Friday.

"It felt like a weekend day," said Nathan Grube, tournament director. "Usually Saturday and Sunday are huge. There was a lot of people out here and it was a good time."

Grube said all of the players will be competing again on Friday.

"You have Jordan, Bubba and Rory," he said. "So there's a good amount of golf in the morning and in the afternoon."

