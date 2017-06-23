Man shot in New London late last night

New London police said a man was hit in the leg during a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

They said they responded to the area of 62 Jay St. just after 11:15 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found one victim. He was alert and conscious at the time.

The victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and "not random."

Anyone with information is asked to call New London detectives. Anonymous tips can be submitted by way of the New London tips 411 system or by texting "NLPDTip" and the information to 847411.

