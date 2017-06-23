Deadly crash reported at Route 8 exit ramp in Waterbury

A double deadly crash closed a portion of Watertown Avenue at East Aurora Street and an exit ramp to Route 8 in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Two people were killed in a morning crash in Waterbury, according to firefighters.

According to dispatchers, it happened at East Aurora Street and the Route 8 north off-ramp for exit 35.

Officials said Watertown Avenue is closed at East Aurora Street because of the crash, along with the off-ramp.

"I was bent down alongside the car I was working on, and I heard this loud explosion, which didn't sound like a normal car accident, the metal crushing," said Bill Cass, an eyewitness who works near the scene. "It sounded like a bomb going off. When I got outside, I saw that truck spinning to a stop and the car had already come to stop over there."

Firefighters said they were on the scene for about 30 minutes before police took over the investigation.

There's no word on a cause.

