Serious crash reported at Route 8 entrance ramp in Waterbury

A serious crash has prompted a response from emergency crews in Waterbury.

According to dispatchers, it happened at East Aurora Street and the Route 8 south entrance ramp.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.