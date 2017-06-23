Two killed, one injured in Waterbury crash

A double deadly crash closed a portion of Watertown Avenue at East Aurora Street and an exit ramp to Route 8 in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Two people were killed in a morning crash in Waterbury, according to firefighters.

According to dispatchers, it happened just before 8 a.m. at East Aurora Street and the Route 8 north off-ramp for exit 35.

Officials said Watertown Avenue was closed at East Aurora Street because of the crash, along with the off-ramp.

Surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection.

Police said the driver of the white pickup truck was taken to the hospital. However, both the driver and the passenger in the car were killed.

The driver of the truck was hurt.

"It's a very difficult scene for the first responders, the firemen, the officers, and it's going to take quite a bit of work to unravel it," said Waterbury's Deputy Police Chief Fred Spagnolo.

One man who owns an autobody shop near by exclusively told Eyewitness News that the intersection is dangerous and he's seen dozens of crashes over the years.

"I was bent down alongside the car I was working on, and I heard this loud explosion, which didn't sound like a normal car accident, the metal crushing," said Bill Cass, an eyewitness who works near the scene. "It sounded like a bomb going off. When I got outside, I saw that truck spinning to a stop and the car had already come to stop over there."

Firefighters said they were on the scene for about 30 minutes before police took over the investigation.

There's no word on a cause.

Following Eyewitness News's noon broadcast, police said they expected to remain on the scene for several more hours.

They advised drivers to take an alternate route.

Ten years ago, a Waterbury firefighter was killed when an engine truck smashed into a ladder truck at this same intersection while responding to a call.

"State has already spent a ton of money on this thing, new light systems, traffic lights, new this, new that and nothing changes. It just keeps continuing on,” Cass said. “It’s a horrible intersection, something needs to be done."

While police investigate, they say drivers can start by slowing down and using caution.

"There have been a number of fatalities through my 25 years here. It’s as bad as any other intersection. I don't really believe there is any danger here as far as the traffic pattern. I think it’s a matter of its heavily congested, and unfortunately at times, it's traveled at a high rate of speed,” Spagnolo said.

Police have not released the identities of the two people killed.

