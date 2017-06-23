Bleeding woman leads to arrest in Meriden

A woman found bleeding in Meriden was involved in a domestic incident, according to police.

Officers said they arrested a man after the woman was found in the area of 8 Platt Ave. just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived to the scene, they found the woman and said she had facial and head injuries.

Her wounds were described as serious.

She was transported to an area trauma center and underwent surgery.

Police did not have an update on her condition on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses told police that she had been shot. However, police were only able to find a BB gun which was not the cause of the woman's injuries.

Investigators said they were able to figure out who was behind the assault.

They said the unidentified suspect had an active warrant out for his arrest for the violation of a protective order.

They also said the suspect and the victim have a "tumultuous" domestic history and that the warrant stemmed from a previous domestic dispute.

The man was charged with another count of violation of probation and is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Friday.

