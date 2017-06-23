Massage parlors busted for prostitution in Branford

Chunhua Wang was charged with promoting prostitution after a bust at a massage parlor in Branford. (State police)

A woman was arrested following a massage parlor prostitution bust in Branford.

State police said they arrested 49-year-old Chunhua Wang of Flushing, NY.

During the months of May and June, troopers said they developed information about prostitution activity at massage parlors in the town.

Search warrants were executed at two separate parlors.

Chunhua was arrested at Branford Massage on West Main Street Thursday.

Troopers said they charged her with third-degree promoting prostitution.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of July 13 in New Haven.

State police said the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.