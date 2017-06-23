Propane leak closes roads in Tolland

A propane leak closed a portion of Route 32 late Friday morning.

Dispatchers said Route 32 was to be closed between the Route 190 rotary and Plains Road in Stafford.

They said the leak happened on a commercial property.

A number of fire departments, including Willington, Stafford and West Stafford, responded to the scene.

Eversource was also called to disconnect power, according to dispatchers.

There's no word on what caused the leak or if anyone was hurt.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

