'Xanax bars' injury leads to drug arrest in Watertown

Police in Watertown said they arrested a man for delivering and selling Xanax.

They arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Mazzamaro after someone complained that a person was hurt after being given "Xanax bars all night."

The incident happened at a home in Watertown back on Dec. 10, 2016.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Mazzamaro.

He was charged with sale/delivery of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $50,000, which he posted.

Police said he's due in court on July 5.

