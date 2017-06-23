'Xanax bars' injury leads to drug arrest in Watertown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

'Xanax bars' injury leads to drug arrest in Watertown

Nicholas Mazzamaro was arrested for selling 'Xanax bars' in Watertown, police said. (Watertown police) Nicholas Mazzamaro was arrested for selling 'Xanax bars' in Watertown, police said. (Watertown police)
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Watertown said they arrested a man for delivering and selling Xanax.

They arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Mazzamaro after someone complained that a person was hurt after being given "Xanax bars all night."

The incident happened at a home in Watertown back on Dec. 10, 2016.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Mazzamaro.

He was charged with sale/delivery of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $50,000, which he posted.

Police said he's due in court on July 5.

