Garbage truck fire closes part of Route 9

A garbage truck fire has closed part of Route 9 north in Berlin.

The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m.

The highway is closed between exits 22 and 24.

Police said no injuries were reported and that the driver was able to get out of the truck.

