Woman found passed out while children sat in idling vehicle

Cassidy Moniz needed Narcan to be revived after police found her behind the wheel of a running car with three children in it. (New London police)

An anti-doping drug had to be administered to a woman who police said passed out in an idling vehicle that had three children sitting in it.

Cassidy Moniz, 26, of Norwich, faces risk of injury to a minor and possession of marijuana charges.

The incident happened in New London in the area of 10 Spring St.

Police said they were called around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle with an infant and a small child inside.

When officers arrived, they found Moniz in the driver's seat with the vehicle still idling. They said she was passed out and unresponsive to them.

Three children were found to be in the vehicle and were removed.

Firefighters and paramedics administered the anti-overdosing drug Narcan to Moniz.

She was revived and transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The children were also transported to the hospital for observation.

No other drugs were found on the scene.

However, police said more charges are expected once toxicology and medical reports are finished.

Moniz faced a judge in New London on Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.