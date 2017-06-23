Good grades get students free entry to Lake Compounce

Students with good grades can reap some benefits at Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday.

The amusement park posted on Facebook Friday morning saying students who bring their report cards from the current calendar school year showing “no grades below a B (80)” can get into the park for free.

The offer is good for Friday June 23 and Saturday June 24 and is available in the park only with the same day purchase of a full price regular admission ticket.

