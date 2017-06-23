Usable school supplies found thrown into dumpster

The school year is over and one parent said he found a treasure trove of lightly used, and even brand new school supplies sitting in a dumpster.

The dumpsters are completely empty now, but parent Eli Bowman said on Wednesday they were overflowing with textbooks, electronics, and other expensive supplies. He was wondering why, instead of donating, they needed to be tossed.

He said he was walking behind Bennet Academy on Main Street in Manchester when he stumbled upon the dumpster.

“I saw a pile of calculators there, so I walked over because they looked fine and they were and I started digging around a little more and that's when we started finding the books,” Bowman said.

He salvaged as much as he could.

“I could only get to the first couple feet down. I didn't jump in,” he said, adding that he collected textbooks, scientific calculators that were working, library books, and composition books that were nearly blank.

Now he and his wife are looking for a home for the items, and contacted Eyewitness News to investigate.

“It could at least be donated somewhere. I'm sure there are people who could use it,” Bowman said.

On Friday, school officials said they're taking this situation very seriously because it may have gone against district policies and are looking into it.

“They should be donated to others as well. Not only the high school, but there are other schools in this area that can use them as well,” said Kimberly Armstrong, of Manchester.

Bowman's wife knows a teacher who has already expressed interest in some of these things.

If you know someone who could put it to good use, you're urged to contact the Bowmans at 310 Main St., Manchester or at 860-643-4381.

