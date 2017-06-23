Expected rain, storms will delay Travelers play

The weather will be impacting the Travelers Championship scheduled on Saturday.

Officials from Travelers said because of the inclement weather expected for Friday night and Saturday morning, play will be delayed.

Players will tee off in threesomes off of two tees between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Officials said there should be a normal finish at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“Gates and Will Call will open at 9 a.m. Aetna Greenside Club will open at 9 a.m. All other hospitality will open at the normally scheduled time of 10 a.m.,” officials said.

The Patron's Breakfast will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll into the state on Friday evening.

These storms could produce heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

The humidity sticks around for Saturday morning, along with showers and heavy downpours.

"The good news is that the cold front will finally push the tropical moisture away to the east of Connecticut tomorrow afternoon," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Rain will end by noon and skies will begin to clear out.

The humidity will also drop later in the day.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday.

