Comfortable weather stays in place Sunday

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER

The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.

Pleasant tonight

No air conditioner is necessary tonight! We can expect partly to mostly clear skies tonight along with less humidity, which will allow temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a much more pleasant night for sleeping, most certainly!

Comfortable tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a very nice day. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable levels of humidity, and highs in the 80-85 range. There will be a gentle breeze as well. It will be a great day for the final round of golf at the Traveler’s. There is one complication, however. A few model runs of Futurecast do suggest that a few showers may pop up in the heating of the afternoon, in response to a system that will be centered over central Canada and northern New England. We think the chance of these showers is exceedingly small, given the fact that the energy for shower-making will be mainly centered over areas to our north.

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK

Early next week will be unsettled at times. A high amplitude trough will develop over the eastern United States next week. That development means there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms from time to time as the air destabilizes during the afternoons. Temperatures will be near normal or slightly below normal – but still warm enough to create shower-making potential. The average highs at Bradley for June 26th and 27th are 82 and 83 degrees, respectively, while the average lows are 60 and 61 degrees.

So, again, both Monday and Tuesday will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s. But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING TREND DURING THE MIDDLE AND LATE WEEK

By Wednesday, the trough will shift east of New England and high pressure will begin to build over the western Atlantic. This will allow for a more stable atmosphere and warming temperatures during the second half of next week.

After a cool start Wednesday – lows in the 50s – it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland! The dew point temperatures will increase, too, reaching the 60s later in the day. A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there.

Our next frontal system will approach Friday, bringing the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, the weather will be a partly sunny and warm day with upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore. As the system lingers, Saturday’s fate is similar.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

