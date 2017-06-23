Heavy Rain for the Beginning of Summer's First Weekend!

FRIDAY RECAP…

It has been a hot and humid day across Connecticut. In fact, the mercury at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks hit 90 degrees this afternoon! Today thus marks the seventh day this year that Bradley Airport has hit 90 degrees. In a typical year, Bradley will reach 90 degrees 17 times, so in terms of the number of hot days, we are ahead of the game! Dew point temperatures are currently in the lower 70s in most places, making it even more uncomfortable outside.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Showers and thunderstorms will develop later today and into tonight, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. This is all thanks to an approaching cold front, which has picked up moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. While we are not expecting much in the way of severe thunderstorms (maybe an isolated severe storm), the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed western Connecticut under the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. The main threats would be heavy rain and strong winds.

It will be a very warm and muggy night with temperatures only falling back between the upper 60s and middle 70s by morning! We will have to watch for some fog development near Long Island Sound as the warm air pushes over the cooler waters.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…

Tomorrow will get off to a humid, wet start with numerous showers and thunderstorms and heavy downpours. Play for the third round of the Traveler’s Championship has already been delayed. Players will tee off in threesomes between 11am and 1pm.

The good news is that the cold front will finally push the tropical moisture away to the east of Connecticut tomorrow afternoon. Rain will end by noon or so and skies will begin to clear out. The humidity will begin to drop, but not until later in the day. It will still be quite warm Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s.

We can expect further clearing tomorrow night along with less humidity, which will allow temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a much more pleasant night for sleeping than tonight!

Sunday is looking like a much better day for outdoor activities. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable levels of humidity, and highs in the 80-85 range. There will be a gentle breeze as well. It will be a great day for the final round of golf!

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A high amplitude trough will develop over the Eastern United States next week. That means there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms from time to time as the air. Plus, temperatures will be near normal or slightly below normal. The average highs at Bradley for June 26th and 27th are 82 and 83 degrees, respectively, while the average lows are 60 and 61 degrees.

Both Monday and Tuesday will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s. But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING TREND MID TO LATE WEEK…

By Wednesday, the trough will shift east of New England and high pressure will begin to build over the Western Atlantic. This will allow for a more stable atmosphere and warming temperatures during the second half of next week.

After a cool start Wednesday – lows in the 50s – it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland! The dew point temperatures will increase, too, reaching the 60s later in the day. A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there.

Our next frontal system will approach Friday, bringing the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise it will be a partly sunny and warm day with upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”