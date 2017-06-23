Morning sun, then afternoon showers tomorrow!

10:00 PM UPDATE

Scattered showers have redeveloped across parts of the area, as anticipated. These will be around until a little after midnight, after which time, the sky will become mainly clear everywhere again and set the stage for a pleasantly cool night. Showers will start to dot the landscape again during the early afternoon tomorrow.

--Mike Cameron

SHOWERS END FOR A COMFY NIGHT

As promised, a few showers popped up due to the heat of the day and slightly cooler air aloft. As the evening comes, these showers will slowly wind down, likely dissipating completely by around midnight. The air down here near the ground will remain dry enough to support temperatures falling into the upper-50s in most areas and low-60s in some of the milder spots, like some Shoreline communities. The sky will turn partly to mostly clear by morning.

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly shift east, with is center axis passing across northern New England. The result will be for us to endure two days of the same cycle: morning sunshine, courtesy of stability, followed by an afternoon build-up of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

So, both Monday and Tuesday will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s. But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING TREND DURING THE MIDDLE AND LATE WEEK

By Wednesday, the trough will shift east of New England and high pressure will begin to build over the western Atlantic. This will allow for a more stable atmosphere and warming temperatures during the second half of next week.

After a cool start Wednesday – lows in the 50s – it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland. The dew point temperatures will increase, too, reaching the 60s later in the day. A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND

Saturday and the weekend will be wet at times. Our next frontal system will approach Friday, bringing the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, the weather will be a partly sunny and warm day with upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore. As the system lingers, Saturday’s fate is similar, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. A period of steady rain may come Sunday, as a rich flow of moisture saturates a good column of the atmosphere. During all three days, there should be enough sun at times to boost highs into the 80s, despite the predominance of clouds and unsettledness. The end result will be for a very humid period.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

