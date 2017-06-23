Mostly Sunny with a chance for a shower/t'storm this afternoon

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY THIS WEEK

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly shift east, with is center axis passing across northern New England. The result for us? Two days of the same cycle: morning sunshine, courtesy of stability, followed by an afternoon build-up of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

So, both today and tomorrow will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s. But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING TREND DURING THE MIDDLE AND LATE WEEK

By Wednesday, the trough will shift east of New England and high pressure will begin to build over the western Atlantic. This will allow for a more stable atmosphere and warming temperatures during the second half of next week.

After a cool start Wednesday – lows in the 50s – it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland. The dew point temperatures will increase too, reaching the 60s later in the day. A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND

The weekend will be wet at times. Our next frontal system will approach Friday, bringing the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, the weather will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore. As the system lingers, Saturday will be similar to Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. A period of steady rain may come Sunday. Despite the predominance of clouds and unsettled weather Saturday and Sunday, there should be enough sun at times to boost highs into the 80s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”