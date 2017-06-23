Stormy morning, sunny & hot afternoon

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER

Rain early, then clearing today

Today is starting wet, with numerous showers and thunderstorms and heavy downpours. As I type, radar is showing an emerging blob of heavy rain crossing through the New York City area, and this area of rain is destined for Connecticut. This activity could bring an inch or more of rain. In addition, there may be dangerous cloud to ground lightning and the possibility of gusty wind within a few of the stronger cells.

Officials at the Traveler’s Championship have delayed play for the third round of the Traveler’s Championship. Players will tee off in threesomes between 11am and 1pm.

The rain is coming thanks to a cold front. The good news is that the cold front will finally push the tropical moisture away to the east of Connecticut this afternoon. Rain will end by noon or so and skies will begin to clear out. The humidity will begin to drop, but not until later in the day. It will still be quite warm today, with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s.

Comfortable tonight & tomorrow

We can expect further clearing tonight along with less humidity, which will allow temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a much more pleasant night for sleeping than tonight!

Sunday is looking like a much better day for outdoor activities. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable levels of humidity, and highs in the 80-85 range. There will be a gentle breeze as well. It will be a great day for the final round of golf!

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK

Early next week will be unsettled. A high amplitude trough will develop over the eastern United States next week. That development means there will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms from time to time as the air. Plus, temperatures will be near normal or slightly below normal. The average highs at Bradley for June 26th and 27th are 82 and 83 degrees, respectively, while the average lows are 60 and 61 degrees.

Both Monday and Tuesday will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s. But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WARMING TREND MID TO LATE WEEK

By Wednesday, the trough will shift east of New England and high pressure will begin to build over the western Atlantic. This will allow for a more stable atmosphere and warming temperatures during the second half of next week.

After a cool start Wednesday – lows in the 50s – it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland! The dew point temperatures will increase, too, reaching the 60s later in the day. A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there.

Our next frontal system will approach Friday, bringing the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, the weather will be a partly sunny and warm day with upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the shore.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron, et al.

