Danbury officer, two others rescue driver from car submerged in pond

An officer and two other people rescued a teen driver from a car that was submerged in a pond (Danbury Police)

A Danbury police officer and two other citizens are being credited with rescuing a teen whose car ended up in a pond on Tuesday morning.

Police Sgt. Adam Marcus responded to a crash that happened on Ball Pond Road. Two passing motorists, identified as 32-year-old Chris Dimauro and 28-year-old Danielle Lo Medico, were also there when the three saw a Jeep Liberty partially submerged on its side in a nearby pond.

Police said the three rescued an injured 17-year-old female who was trapped inside the car.

The teen was taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

Police said she was driving the car when she lost control, hit a telephone pole and several guard posts and then ended up in the water.

The Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene as well.

