Rocky Hill family's dog was inside car when it was stolen

Jazzy was inside a car that was stolen on Friday (submitted)

A Rocky Hill family is looking for help after their car was stolen while their beloved dog was inside.

The Kaminsky family is beside themselves and understandably upset after their dog “Jazzy” was taken when their car was stolen Friday morning.

Rocky Hill Police confirmed the carjacking happened just before 10 a.m. in broad daylight at the Fuel Plus gas station on Main Street.

Lisa Kaminsky said her husband Jay had stopped at the gas station, had gotten the wrong change back, and left the dog in the back seat with the car running to run back inside.

That’s when someone stole the car and their dog. The surveillance cameras weren’t working.

Lisa’s husband is a retired disabled veteran who has grown very attached to the dog.

“My husband is retired, and my kids are grown and that’s our baby. She’s everything to us she goes everywhere with us,” Lisa Kaminsky said. “It’s terrible, it’s devastating to us and my husband is at home I’ve never seen him cry, and he’s crying at home because he misses or dog so much.”

Jazzy is a 3-year-old black and white Boston Terrier that weighs 20 pounds.

She’s a diabetic and is in need of medication.

The car is a 2004 white Mazda tribute that has been entered into a search system for police nationwide.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-258-2783.

