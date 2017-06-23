PD: Bristol man performed lewd act in front of children

A Bristol man is facing charges after police said he was naked and performing a lewd act in front of four children.

Police said 51-year-old John Truiolo was naked inside his home on Bittersweet Lane in front of a window performing a lewd act. It was seen by four children.

He was arrested and charged with risk of injury, breach of peace and public indecency.

He is expected to appear in court on July 3.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.