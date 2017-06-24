Early morning fire damages East Hartford house

An early morning fire in East Hartford left a home damaged.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. at 94 Sisson Street officials said.

There is no word on if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down quickly, but not before it caused significant damage to the home.

Officials have not determined what might have sparked the fire.

