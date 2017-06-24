Delayed start to third day of play

Weather delayed the start of play on Saturday, with the first tee time happening at 10:45 a.m.

Heading into round three Jordan Spieth remains on top, 8 under for the tournament after the end of the second day of play.

Spieth has competition on his heels though, with Troy Merritt and Patrick Reed tied for second, both just 1 stroke behind him.

The trio pairs up Saturday, with their tee time scheduled for 1:05 p.m. See Saturday's full schedule of pairings and tee times here.

Madison native Brett Stegmaeir slipped Friday after shooting a 72, dropping him to a 9-way tie for 17th place.

Big name and two-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson was cut after round 2. Well top-ranked Rory McIlroy advanced to the round 3 he finds himself fighting an uphill battle, tied for 69th place.

Check out the full leaderboard here.

