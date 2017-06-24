Spieth takes 1 stroke lead into final round at Travelers Championship

Line of fans waiting to get in following early morning rainfall Saturday. (WFSB)

Jordan Spieth shot a 4-under par 66 and moves to 12-under through three rounds of play heading into the final round Sunday.

Spieth made seven birdies in the third round and leads the field with 19 total birdies through 54 holes.He is attempting to become the third wire-to wire winner; the first since 1982.

Spieth will tee-off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, paired with Boo Weekley, who is one shot off the pace. Seventy-four players made the cut at 1 over par including

Spieth is making his first start in the Travelers Championship. With a win on Sunday, this would mark the first time Spieth won a tournament when playing for the first time. The last player to win the Travelers Championship in his first start was Phil Blackmar in 1985

Weather delayed the start of play on Saturday, with the first tee time happening at 10:45 a.m.

See Sunday's full schedule of pairings and tee times here.

Defending champion Russell Knox remains in contention, albeit 9 stokes off the lead, and 2015 champion Kevin Streelman also remains in the field at 2 under par, 10 stokes off the lead.

