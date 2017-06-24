North Haven mourning loss of police K-9

K-9 Zeus of the North Haven Police Department who passed away recently. (North Haven Police Department Facebook page)

The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of their very first K-9, Zeus.

In a release posted on their Facebook page, the department said Zeus had a cancerous tumor detected in his abdomen recently and the tumor ruptured leading to extensive bleeding.

Zeus worked for with the department for more than six years and was credited with numerous successful searches and tracking of suspects.

Zeus was 8 years old.

