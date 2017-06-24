Emergency crews on scene of motorcycle crash in Goshen

Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Goshen.

According to officials, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on Ives Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of 137 Ives Rd.

Life Stat has been called to the scene, but the extent of injures are unknown at this time.

State Police said there are no road closures in the area.

