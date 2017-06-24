Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

(MEREDITH) -- Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Production dates for the recalled items are Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.
Here are the specific products listed in the recall announcement by the FSIS:
The products were shipped nationwide, and have “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” labelled inside their USDA marks of inspection.
No reports of adverse effects have been made yet as a result of this potential contamination, and people are urged not to consume the recalled products.
Check out the full recall announcement from FSIS here.
Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
Students with good grades can reap some benefits at Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday.More >
Students with good grades can reap some benefits at Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday.More >
An anti-doping drug had to be administered to a woman who police said passed out in an idling vehicle that had three children sitting in it.More >
An anti-doping drug had to be administered to a woman who police said passed out in an idling vehicle that had three children sitting in it.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
The school year is over and one parent said he found a treasure trove of lightly used, and even brand new school supplies sitting in a dumpster.More >
The school year is over and one parent said he found a treasure trove of lightly used, and even brand new school supplies sitting in a dumpster.More >
The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.More >
The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.More >
A Rocky Hill family is looking for help after their car was stolen while their beloved dog was inside.More >
A Rocky Hill family has been happily reunited with their beloved dog after she was taken when their car was stolen Friday.More >
The weather will be impacting the Travelers Championship scheduled on Saturday.More >
The weather will be impacting the Travelers Championship scheduled on Saturday.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >