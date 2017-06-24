Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

(MEREDITH) -- Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Production dates for the recalled items are Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.

Here are the specific products listed in the recall announcement by the FSIS:

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

The products were shipped nationwide, and have “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” labelled inside their USDA marks of inspection.

No reports of adverse effects have been made yet as a result of this potential contamination, and people are urged not to consume the recalled products.

Check out the full recall announcement from FSIS here.