Police identified body pulled from Long Island Sound

The Clinton Police Department has identified the man pulled from Long Island Sound on Saturday morning.

According to Clinton Police, the body of 24-year-old Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado, of Huntington Station, NY, was recovered in the Long Island Sound around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the body was discovered by two boaters who contacted police. Vasquez-Enamorado's body appears to have been in the water for several days.

Police said Vasquez-Enamorado was found wearing a black and blue bathing suit and a black tank-top.

The cause of the death for Vasquez-Enamorado was determined to be an accidental drowning, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department and ask for Joe Flynn or officer Jason Frey at 860-669-0451.

