Police look to identify body pulled from Long Island Sound

Clinton Police are looking to identify the body of a man pulled from Long Island Sound Saturday morning.

According to Clinton Police, a male body was recovered in the Long Island Sound around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the body was discovered by 2 boaters who contacted police. The body appears to have been in the water for several days.

The male is described as light-skinned and about 5 foot 7 to 5 foot ten inches tall. He has a thin to medium build with no tattoos and no visible external injuries.

Police said the male was found wearing a black and blue bathing suit and a black tank-top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department and ask for Joe Flynn or officer Jason Frey at 860-669-0451.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.