Waterford Speedbowl opens for first racing of 2017

Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Students with good grades can reap some benefits at Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday.More >
Students with good grades can reap some benefits at Lake Compounce Friday and Saturday.More >
An anti-doping drug had to be administered to a woman who police said passed out in an idling vehicle that had three children sitting in it.More >
An anti-doping drug had to be administered to a woman who police said passed out in an idling vehicle that had three children sitting in it.More >
The school year is over and one parent said he found a treasure trove of lightly used, and even brand new school supplies sitting in a dumpster.More >
The school year is over and one parent said he found a treasure trove of lightly used, and even brand new school supplies sitting in a dumpster.More >
A Rocky Hill family is looking for help after their car was stolen while their beloved dog was inside.More >
A Rocky Hill family has been happily reunited with their beloved dog after she was taken when their car was stolen Friday.More >
The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.More >
The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
The weather will be impacting the Travelers Championship scheduled on Saturday.More >
The weather will be impacting the Travelers Championship scheduled on Saturday.More >
The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of their very first K-9, Zeus.More >
The North Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of their very first K-9, Zeus.More >