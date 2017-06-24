Two arrested during altercation at Ocean Beach Park

New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday.

According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park. An officer already assigned to Ocean Beach Park was immediately notified of the call and responded to the area of the parking lot.

Upon arrival in the parking lot area, the officer was approached by multiple persons informing the officer that a woman who had attempted to intervene in the situation involving a young child being struck in the face by a woman had been assaulted.

The female suspect, later identified as Ciara Subian, 25, struck the other female with a purse then punched her several times. When the officer approached her, Subrian struck the officer. The officer then attempted to arrest her which she actively resisted.

At the same time, a male later identified as Robert Carrion-Rivera, 20, began to physically interfere in situation involving Subrian and the officer. In addition, a crowd began to form around the officer so the officer requested assistance. Additional New London police officers and other area police agencies responded to assist.

As police units arrived Subrian was taken into custody while Carrion-Rivera fled on foot engaging several officers in a foot chase through the Neptune Beach area until located hiding behind a residence on Bentley Ave.

Subrian was charged with ricks of injury, third-degree assault, assault on a police officer, interfering with police and breach of peace. Carrion-Rivera was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with police, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.

