Jordan Spieth holds 1 stroke lead ahead of start of final round at Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth takes the lead at the 2017 Travelers Championship into the final round Sunday.

Line of fans waiting to get in following early morning rainfall Saturday. (WFSB)

Jordan Spieth has a one stroke lead as play in the final round of the Travelers Championship prepares to start on Sunday morning.

Spieth shot a 4-under par 66 and moved to 12-under through three rounds of play at the TPC River Highlands on Saturday.

Spieth made seven birdies in the third round and leads the field with 19 total birdies through 54 holes. He is attempting to become the third wire-to wire winner; the first since 1982.

The former number one player in the world and two-time major winner is currently holding a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley, who is at 11-under.

Joel Dahmen and Robert Streb will start the final round of play at the Travelers around 8:15 a.m. Spieth and Weekley will tee-off at 2 p.m.To see Sunday's full schedule of pairings and tee times, click here.

