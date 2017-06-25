Jordan Spieth remains in the lead at Travelers

Jordan Spieth takes the lead at the 2017 Travelers Championship into the final round Sunday.

Line of fans waiting to get in following early morning rainfall Saturday. (WFSB)

Jordan Spieth was leading during the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Spieth, who is attempting to become the third wire-to-wire winner of the Travelers and the first since 1982, got birdies on his first and second hole. He is at 12 under after 13 holes.

Spieth shot a 4-under par 66 and moved to 12-under through three rounds of play at the TPC River Highlands on Saturday. Spieth made seven birdies in the third round.

Daniel Berger took over sole possession of second place at 11 under. Charley Hoffman and Danny Lee were in the clubhouse at 10 under. Boo Weekley, who started the day at 11 under, was at 10 under after 13 holes.

Patrick Reed, who was finished for the day, Paul Casey, and Keegan Bradley were at 9 under.

Rory McIlroy finished his final round at 6 under. McIlroy finished the tournament at 6 under overall in his first appearance at the Travelers Championship.

.@McIlroyRory finishes his final round at -6. He is -6 for the tournament & currently T11. Not bad for his 1st time at the #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/128z8wusvf — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

The 2014 Travelers Championship winner Kevin Streelman finished 6 under on the day and 8 under for the tournament. As of 3 p.m., Streelman was tied for sixth place.

Grayson Murray got an ace on the eighth hole on Sunday and collected his prize.

Great shot. Greater guy. @GraysonMurray had an ace on No. 8 and gave a gift... he bought ?? for the media! pic.twitter.com/CwnrfUNgQW — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

Joel Dahmen and Robert Streb started the final round of play at the Travelers around 8:15 a.m. Spieth, who is a former number one player in the world and the two-time major winner, and Weekley teed-off at 2 p.m. To see Sunday's full schedule of the pairings and tee times, click here.

