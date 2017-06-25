Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Travelers Championship

Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth speaks with media after winning the 2017 Travelers Championship. (@travelerschamp) Jordan Spieth speaks with media after winning the 2017 Travelers Championship. (@travelerschamp)
Crowds gathered to watch the playoff at the Travelers Championship. (WFSB) Crowds gathered to watch the playoff at the Travelers Championship. (WFSB)
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.  

Spieth became the third wire-to-wire winner and the first since 1982 to win the Travelers. He also become the only golfer other than Tiger Woods to have double digit wins before his 24th birthday. 

Speith and Daniel Berger, were tied at 12 under after 18 holes during the final round at Travelers Championship. The two men went to a playoff and that's where Spieth birdied the hole to win the tournament.  

 Spieth and his caddy celebrated after the win.

Earlier in the day, Berger made a birdie on the 15 hole to tie it up at 11 under. 

Spieth got birdies on his first and second hole and made four birdies total in the final round and playoff. He had seven birdies in the third round. Spieth shot a 4-under par 66 and was 12-under after three rounds of play at the TPC River Highlands on Saturday.   

Charley Hoffman and Danny Lee finished in third at 10 under. Boo Weekley, who started the day at 11 under, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey ended the tournament at 9 under.  

Rory McIlroy finished his final round at 6 under. McIlroy finished the tournament at 6 under overall in his first appearance at the Travelers Championship.  

The 2014 Travelers Championship winner Kevin Streelman finished 6 under on the day and 8 under for the tournament.  

Grayson Murray got an ace on the eighth hole on Sunday and collected his prize. 

