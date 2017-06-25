Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth takes the lead at the 2017 Travelers Championship into the final round Sunday.

Jordan Spieth takes the lead at the 2017 Travelers Championship into the final round Sunday.

Line of fans waiting to get in following early morning rainfall Saturday. (WFSB)

Line of fans waiting to get in following early morning rainfall Saturday. (WFSB)

Crowds gathered to watch the playoff at the Travelers Championship. (WFSB)

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.

Spieth became the third wire-to-wire winner and the first since 1982 to win the Travelers. He also become the only golfer other than Tiger Woods to have double digit wins before his 24th birthday.

Speith and Daniel Berger, were tied at 12 under after 18 holes during the final round at Travelers Championship. The two men went to a playoff and that's where Spieth birdied the hole to win the tournament.

Going to watch this on loop for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/xqPcKVWwev — Under Armour Golf (@UAGolf) June 25, 2017

Spieth and his caddy celebrated after the win.

Earlier in the day, Berger made a birdie on the 15 hole to tie it up at 11 under.

We officially have a race! @DanielBerger59 birdies No. 15 while @jordanspieth bogeys No. 14. They're tied at the top at -11 pic.twitter.com/FwmBxElvGy — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

Spieth got birdies on his first and second hole and made four birdies total in the final round and playoff. He had seven birdies in the third round. Spieth shot a 4-under par 66 and was 12-under after three rounds of play at the TPC River Highlands on Saturday.

Another ?? for @JordanSpieth. -2 through 2, -14 for the #TravelersChamp, and a three-stroke lead. — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

Charley Hoffman and Danny Lee finished in third at 10 under. Boo Weekley, who started the day at 11 under, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey ended the tournament at 9 under.

Rory McIlroy finished his final round at 6 under. McIlroy finished the tournament at 6 under overall in his first appearance at the Travelers Championship.

.@McIlroyRory finishes his final round at -6. He is -6 for the tournament & currently T11. Not bad for his 1st time at the #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/128z8wusvf — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

The 2014 Travelers Championship winner Kevin Streelman finished 6 under on the day and 8 under for the tournament.

Grayson Murray got an ace on the eighth hole on Sunday and collected his prize.

Great shot. Greater guy. @GraysonMurray had an ace on No. 8 and gave a gift... he bought ?? for the media! pic.twitter.com/CwnrfUNgQW — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 25, 2017

Joel Dahmen and Robert Streb started the final round of play at the Travelers around 8:15 a.m. Spieth, who is a former number one player in the world and the two-time major winner, and Weekley started at 2 p.m. To see Sunday's full schedule of the pairings and tee times, click here.

To stay to up-to-date with the full leaderboard, click here.

To see some behind-the-scenes photos of the Travelers Championship on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.