2 state parks reached parking capacity today

Two state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and closed to any new motor vehicles as of 1:15 p.m.

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham is full to capacity and closed a new vehicles as of 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 25th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 25, 2017

