5 state parks reached parking capacity today

5 state parks reached parking capacity today

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -

Five state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors.

Gardner Lake in Salem and Miller's Pond in Durham state parks are full to parking capacity and closed to any new motor vehicles as of 1:15 p.m.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, was at full parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:45 p.m.

As 2:15 p.m., Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union was at full parking capacity and closed to new vehicles

As 3 p.m., Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield was at full parking capacity and closed to new vehicles.

