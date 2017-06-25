Fire disrupts wedding party at banquet hall in East Hampton

Crews responded to a fire at a secondary location of St. Clement's Castle in Portland (WFSB).

A wedding party was cut short as a fire erupted in the banquet hall in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the second-alarm fire reported at the Port Hampton Marina Club Banquet Hall in the 1900 block of Portland-Cobalt Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the fire was at a secondary property of the St. Clements Castle.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to the approximately 50 guests celebrating the marriage of Jessica Wilson and David Knapps. The couple was cutting the cake during the party when staff alerted guests to a fire.

"You know, one of the propane tanks something happened there, I'm not sure on all the details but it sounded like something was going to blow," recalled Ryan Adams, a brother of the bride.

"And sure enough this whole area was just covered in smoke."

The bride and groom made the best of the situation by relocating to take pictures outside of the hall as firefighters investigated.

"Everything was well involved when we got here there was a wedding going on and there was no injuries," said East Hampton Deputy Fire Marshal, Joey Guest. "Thank goodness."

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

