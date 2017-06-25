Structure fire reported on property of St. Clements Castle in Portland

Police are responding to a tanker truck crash into a home in Suffield Sunday morning.More >
New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday. According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park.More >
Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
Five state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Clinton Police are looking to identify the body of a man pulled from Long Island Sound Saturday morning. According to Clinton Police, a male body was recovered in the Long Island Sound around 11:30 a.m.More >
A Connecticut couple took a dream vacation to the Caribbean that turned into a real-life nightmare.More >
The comfortable air has come into the state after the rain as promised, and it will remain during the rest of the weekend.More >
Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >
