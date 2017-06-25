Structure fire reported on property of St. Clements Castle in Portland

Firefighters are battling a fire at St. Clements Castle in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

The second-alarm fire was reported in the 1900 block of Portland-Cobalt Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the fire was at the secondary property of the St. Clements Castle.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.