TPC River Highlands to re-open on Tuesday after tournament

The crews at TPC River Highlands will have a quick turnaround to get the greens ready for their loyal members after the Travelers Championship.

There has been little rest for the maintenance staff at TPC River Highlands as they kept the green pristine until the last play.

“This morning we went back at it again at 4:30 a.m. and did a double-cut on the greens, followed by a roll,” Jeff Reich with golf course maintenance operations at TPC River Highlands said.

It is a team of 30 that cares for the course that meanders more than 148 acres, which has been closed to its members for the Travelers Championship. It will re-open Tuesday.

“Come Tuesday, we'll be mowing down all the rough to accommodate some pace of play and just to accommodate every style of golfer,” Reich said.

Reich said they will also cut back on the mowing and taking it down from twice a day to a few times a week.

“Our membership loves the tournament atmosphere,” Reich said. “They come here and see, they take ownership. It's their golf course, and I just have the privilege to maintain it with our great team."

For a course that has been ranked one of the best in the state, Reich said it is recognition like the Travelers Championship that keeps him and his staff on top of their game.

“One of the players said the other day 'if he could play somewhere the rest of his life, it would be here,’” Reich said. “And that was one of the best comments that we have heard coming out of this tournament."

