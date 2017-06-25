Pedestrian hit by motor vehicle in Vernon - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Pedestrian hit by motor vehicle in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in Vernon on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported on the intersection of Orchard and W Main streets around 4:30 p.m. 

Police could not comment on the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian, but said the individual was "conscious and alert." 

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. 

