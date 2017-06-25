Pedestrian hit by motor vehicle in Vernon

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in Vernon on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported on the intersection of Orchard and W Main streets around 4:30 p.m.

VERNON CT: #VernonFire is responding to the intersection of Orchard St & W Main St for car vs pedestrian. Pt is conscious & alert. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 25, 2017

Police could not comment on the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian, but said the individual was "conscious and alert."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

