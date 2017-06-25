Two killed in two car crash in Canton on Saturday

Two people were killed in a crash on Saturday evening involving two cars on Route 44.

Police determined three people were in one car and one person in the other involved car. Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene, and another person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two suffered serious injuries.

Identification of the drivers and passengers is being withheld pending notification of the families.

Police and the accident reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the accident. Police are urging those with any information to contact the Canton Police Department at (860)693-0221.

