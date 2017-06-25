Waterbury police announce reward details for yearlong murder case

Waterbury police are offering reward in the unresolved murder of 25-year-old Cameron Chapman. (WFSB)

Waterbury police and the State of Connecticut are offering a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case.

Police and the State Attorney’s Office will announce the details in the unresolved murder of 25-year-old Cameron Chapman during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Chapman was murdered at the intersection of Dikeman and Willard streets on July 23, 2016. He was shot in the head.

The details of the reward are set to be unveiled in the police chief's conference room of the Waterbury Police Department on East Main Street at 2:30 p.m.

In the meantime, anyone with information should contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or Waterbury Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

