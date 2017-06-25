Waterbury Police open case and reward in yearlong homicide investigation

Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
New London Police arrested two people following an altercation at Ocean Beach Park Saturday. According to police, officials received a report of a woman striking a young child across the face in the parking lot of the park.More >
A tanker truck crashed near a home in Suffield on Sunday morning.More >
Waterbury police have identified the two people killed in a crash Friday morning.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
Five state parks have reached capacity on Sunday afternoon and are not allowing any new visitors.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.More >
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly shift east, with is center axis passing across northern New England.More >
