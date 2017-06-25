Waterbury Police open case and reward in yearlong homicide investigation

Waterbury Police and the State of Connecticut is opening a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case.

The Waterbury Police and State Attorney’s Office will announce the details in the unresolved murder of Cameron Chapman, who was murdered at the intersection of Dikeman Street and Willards Street on July 23rd, 2016.

Police are holding a media availability on Monday, June 26th, at the Police Chief’s Conference Room.

