JCC Of Greater New Haven to reopen today following fire in December

The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven will partially open its doors on Monday following a devastating fire last December.

After months of construction and rebuilding, summer camp will kick off and members will have access to a few amenities at the Woodbridge facility.

The indoor pool, racquetball courts and playscape will all open on Monday.

While there's still a lot of work to do, officials are hoping to have all of their services and programs moved back into the building by the end of the year.

Last December, a four-alarm fire heavily damaged the building and forced the JCC out of its home on Amity Road.

It opened up satellite locations like contracting with neighboring town pools, moving its early childhood education programs to a local synagogue and setting up a fitness center on Research Drive.

Monday, members can make a splash in the indoor pool, hit a ball at the racquetball courts and run around the kids' playscape.

The center's camp will also be kicking-off for the summer.

Though the center has lost hundreds of members since the fire, the JCC said it is hoping they will all return once everything is in a central location.

The JCC is optimistic that can happen by this coming December. Staff at the JCC have been posting updates the center's Facebook page.

They thanked everyone for their support and patience as the rebuilding process continues.

