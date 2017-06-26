1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Norwich crash

A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash along Interstate-395 in Norwich late Sunday night, according to state police.

Troopers said Benjamin St. Pierre of Enfield was in a vehicle driving northbound on I-395 when the vehicle changed lanes and struck a rear portion of another.

Victoria Berube, 22, of Suffield was behind the wheel. St. Pierre and Eric Lemieux, 26, of Enfield, were passengers.

Just before 11 p.m., Berube's vehicle crossed over two northbound travel lanes and went through a metal beam guide rail into the center median. It then collided with a cement support for a bridge.

It spun around and went through a metal beam guide rail on the southbound side until it came to a final rest in a southbound travel lane, state police said.

Berube and Lemieux were hospitalized with serious injuries. They were taken to Backus Hospital.

St. Pierre was presumed dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle Berube struck was not hurt.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

