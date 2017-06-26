With pressure on, governor to meet with lawmakers over budget

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a state budget. (WFSB file photo)

The pressure is mounting to pass a state budget.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is set to meet with lawmakers once again on Monday to figure out how to balance this fiscal year's deficit of $107 million and projected 2-year deficit of $5 billion.

The deadline for an agreement is Friday.

While lawmakers agree that budget talks are moving along, there still has yet to be such an agreement.

Legislators missed the original June 7 deadline and have been working to solve the shortfall ever since.

A few budget proposals have already been released.

Malloy also released his contingency plan last week, which included issuing temporary budgets to keep things running until a budget is signed into law.

His talks with lawmakers are set for 2 p.m. on Monday.

