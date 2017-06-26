Showers possible this afternoon

Scattered showers could pop up during the afternoon and early evening hours on Monday.

As of about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a few showers have developed north of the state, but they haven't reached Connecticut yet.

Any showers that pop up on Monday are expected to be quick moving.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon as low pressure moves toward New England.

"This will produce very cold air aloft, which will combine with daytime heating to destabilize the atmosphere and allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop," DePrest said.

Not everyone will see a storm, but any that do develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will clear out on Tuesday night, and temperatures will drop overnight to the mid 50s.

"A few of the normally colder spots may even drop into the upper 40s by daybreak," DePrest said.

A warming trend is expected for Wednesday, Thursday and beyond that.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and have low humidity. Temperatures will be close to 80 in most places.

Thursday will be dry, and temperatures will move into the mid 80s.

The humidity returns for Friday, and some showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon.

